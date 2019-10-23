39 people found dead in a lorry container in Essex

The lorry and container remain parked on a side road on the industrial estate. Credit: .

Thirty nine bodies have been found in a container in Thurrock in Essex, police said.

Essex Police said it was called by the ambulance service shortly before 1.40am on Wednesday following the discovery of a lorry container with people inside at Waterglade Industrial Park, Eastern Avenue, Grays. Some 39 people were pronounced dead at the scene. Early indications suggest 38 are adults and one aged in their teens, police said. A 25-year-old-man from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Aerial footage showed the red truck still coupled to its white shipping container, parked on a side street on the industrial estate. A number of emergency vehicles were at the scene. There is are tented areas and green screens have been erected at the back of the container to shield the view at street level.

Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner said: "This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives. Our enquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened. "We are in the process of identifying the victims, however I anticipate that this could be a lengthy process. "We believe the lorry is from Bulgaria and entered the country at Holyhead on Saturday 19 October and we are working closely with our partners to investigate.

"We have arrested the lorry driver in connection with the incident who remains in police custody as our enquiries continue. I appreciate this cordon is going to disrupt the activity of local businesses in the area and we will work to ensure that disruption is kept as short as possible. "We are working with Thurrock Council to mitigate against any impact our investigation scene will have locally." Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "appalled by this tragic incident" and said he would receive regular updates on this investigation.

Meanwhile, Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: "Shocked & saddened by this utterly tragic incident in Grays. Essex Police has arrested an individual and we must give them the space to conduct their investigations." And Richard Burnett, chief executive of the Road Haulage Society, said "this tragedy it highlights the danger of migrant gangs people-smuggling on lorries".

