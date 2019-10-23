Businessman jailed for 20 years for insurance scam blast which injured 81 people

Emergency services at the scene of the explosion in March 2017. Credit: PA

A businessman has been jailed for 20 years for causing a "colossal" explosion which injured 81 people as part of an insurance scam. Pascal Blasio, 57, caused the blast at his Homes In Style furniture store in Wirral in March 2017, Liverpool Crown Court heard.

Pascal Blasio, 57, was sentenced to 20 years for causing an explosion likely to endanger life and for fraud. Credit: Merseyside Police/PA

He was found guilty of causing an explosion likely to endanger life and for fraud, in relation to an insurance claim for more than £50,000. The court heard how Blasio opened a valve in his shop in his shop to release gas and switched on an electric fire. The resulting blast destroyed or damaged 63 properties.

At least 81 people were injured in the huge blast. Credit: PA

The blast was described as "colossal" and "annihilated" the furniture store and dance studio above it, as well as reducing other blocks to rubble. Sentencing Blasio, judge Thomas Teague QC said: “You have exhibited human selfishness in an almost chemically pure state.” Judge Teague added: “You did not care who else might suffer as long as you could swindle the insurers out of £50,000, money to which you knew perfectly well you had no right.” The judge said it was a “remarkable stroke of sheer good fortune” that no-one was killed. Blasio, whose wife was in tears in court, sat with his head against the glass panel of the dock at times during the hearing and shook his head as the judge read his sentencing remarks.

An aerial photo shows the damage caused by the blast. Credit: PA

The court heard that among the 81 victims of the explosion was Lewis Jones, who was waiting at a bus stop when the blast happened and suffered a serious brain injury. Henry Riding, prosecuting, said: “He was left, literally, clinging to life.” Mr Jones, who was 21 at the time, was in court for the hearing along with other members of the community. Ian Brown, who was eating a meal at Lan's Chinese restaurant, opposite the furniture store when the blast happened, said it felt as if he was involved in a terror attack. He said: “It was a complete scene of devastation and there was complete pandemonium. The air was thick with dust, you couldn’t see.” Kim Ashwin, co-owner of the Complete Works dance school which was above Blasio's furniture store, said if the blast happened earlier in the day, there could have been 100 children and their families inside the studio.

A businesswoman who owned a property above the site of the explosion said 100 children and families could have been in danger if the blast occurred earlier. Credit: PA

In a statement, Neil Mitchell, from Wirral Council environmental services, said: “The explosion in March 2017 was probably the most significant disaster that the council and emergency services in the borough had ever faced in peacetime.” David Mason QC, defending, said Blasio, a grandfather-of-seven, had suffered intimidation from inmates in prison while on remand. He said: “Mr Blasio has lost everything now, his family will suffer.” Christopher Power, whose home was damaged in the explosion, said: "We have a long way to go. Yes, it may be closure on this part, but we have to live now and we have to rebuild our lives. “He took away our lives and that’s upsetting.”

The front of a lorry and the outside of a building was partially destroyed in the blast. Credit: PA