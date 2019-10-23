Call for decriminalisation of drugs to curb rise in deaths

MPs have called for some drug offences to be decriminalised, in a bid to prevent the rising number of related deaths.

A report by the Health and Social Care Committee found the country’s position on drugs was “clearly failing” and called for a “radical new approach”.

It says drug possession for personal use should be a civil matter not a crime, and any policy should focus on healthcare, not prosecution.

It urged the Government to carry out a consultation on decriminalisation and to look at the system in Portugal where this was introduced, saying such a move would “save money” from the criminal justice system and allow for more investment in prevention and treatment.

The move could “save lives”, the report claimed, as it called for “sufficient funding” for alternative approaches, like a pilot of drug consumption rooms – supervised healthcare facilities where users can take drugs in safer conditions.

It said there should be needle and syringe exchanges and “take home” naloxone, which can reverse the effects of opioids.

There were 2,670 deaths directly attributed to drug misuse in England last year, an increase of 16% since 2017, the findings said, adding: “If other causes of premature death amongst people who use drugs were included, it is likely that this figure would approximately double.”

The report said: “Evidence heard throughout this inquiry leads the committee to conclude that UK drugs policy is clearly failing.

“The United Kingdom has some of the highest drug death rates in Europe, particularly in Scotland.

“This report shows how the rate of drug-related deaths has risen to the scale of a public health emergency.

“The Portuguese system included improving treatment services, introducing harm reduction interventions, and better education, prevention and social support.