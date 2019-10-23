Former Thomas Cook boss denies saddling group with mammoth debt burden

A former boss of failed holiday giant Thomas Cook has denied saddling the firm with a debt mountain after a mammoth expansion drive. Manny Fontenla-Novoa – who was chief executive of Thomas Cook between 2003 and 2011 – told MPs on the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) committee he believed the firm’s debt pile was “manageable” during his leadership. He added that the management teams at the group since 2011 also did not flag up at any time in its annual reports that debt levels were unmanageable.

Manny Fontenla-Novoa and other former Thomas Cook bosses appeared before MPs. Credit: House of Commons/PA

The comments came as shocked MPs were told by the Insolvency Service that Hays Travel paid just over £6 million to buy the 555 Thomas Cook shops – working out at only £10,800 for each site. Mr Fontenla-Novoa and fellow ex-Thomas Cook chief executive Harriet Green both admitted different strategies could have saved the firm from failure. But neither took responsibility for its demise last month, which put 9,000 UK jobs at risks and disrupted the travel plans of one million holidaymakers with future bookings. It also sparked the biggest ever peacetime repatriation, with a two-week operation to fly 150,000 passengers back to the UK led by the Civil Aviation Authority. The BEIS committee heard last week from Peter Fankhauser – who was chief executive of Thomas Cook at the time of its collapse – that Mr Fontenla-Novoa’s deal to buy MyTravel in 2007 was the root cause of the debts and following woes at the group.

Former Thomas Cook boss Peter Fankhauser appeared before MPs last week. Credit: House of Commons/PA

Mr Fontenla-Novoa said he was “incredibly sad” that Thomas Cook went bust, but denied it was his slew of deals and the burden of debt that ultimately led to its failure. BEIS committee chairwoman Rachel Reeves said Mr Fankhauser believed the debt levels at Thomas Cook had “made his job impossible”. But Mr Fontenla-Novoa said: “I can’t accept that. “If Peter felt that, maybe they should have done something about that debt.” He said that Mr Fankhauser should have ramped up disposals of assets earlier if the company believed it was unable to service that debt. But Mr Fontenla-Novoa, who now runs his own consultancy firm, admitted mistakes were made. He said: “Do I have regrets? Yes. If I could turn the clock back, would I do things differently? I would do lots of things differently. “I’m sorry at the way it’s turned out.”

