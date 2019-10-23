Help to Buy ISA: What you need to know as time runs out on getting £3k from Government

The cash ISA, which was launched in 2015, and offers a government bonus of up to £3,000 for aspiring homeowners. Credit: PA

Time is running out to open the Help to Buy ISA, which is aimed at encouraging younger people to get on the property ladder. The cash ISA, which was launched in 2015, offers a government bonus of up to £3,000 for aspiring homeowners. The scheme is set to close on November 30 but providing you open an account before that date you can continue to save money for another 10 years.

Why is the Help to Buy ISA ending? "The Help to Buy ISA has helped around 200,000 people on to the property ladder, and around one million other people still have an account," according to Helen Saxon, banking editor of MoneySavingExpert.com. "However, with property prices so high, the addition of the 25% Help to Buy ISA bonus can feel like a drop in the ocean to some – this is perhaps borne out in the figures showing that the Help to Buy ISA is least used by buyers in London." What should aspiring homeowners do after the deadline passes? Ms Saxon advises: "If you want the Help to Buy ISA, it’s best to put whatever you can into it now, even if that’s just £1, as once the account’s open, you can continue saving £200 a month into it until December 2030."

So how does the Help to Buy work? Up to £200 can be put into a Help to Buy ISA each month. However in the first month, savers can put in an additional £1,000. Once you put money into the account, the government will boost your savings by 25%. So for every £200 first-time buyers save, the government will top it up with a bonus of £50. But this government scheme is only available for people buying a home with a purchase price of £250,000 or less outside of London or £450,000 in the capital. This means that if the property you're interested in is over this amount, you will not be able to get the additional government bonus of up to £3,000. Which banks offer the Help to Buy ISA? Several large banks and building societies offer the Help to Buy ISA, however the interest rates are variable so could often change. The Government has a full list of providers in the scheme here.

There are other schemes to help first time buyers get on the property ladder. Credit: PA