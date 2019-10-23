Kent police discover nine people in the back of a lorry on the M20

Nine people have been found in the back of a lorry travelling along a motorway in Kent, authorities have said.

Kent Police said it was called at 3.40pm on Wednesday to reports of people in the back of a lorry on the M20.

Officers attended the London-bound carriageway between Junctions 8 and 9 - where the lorry was stopped.

The nine people are being checked as a precaution by the South East Coast Ambulance Service, police said.

The group will then be passed to Home Office immigration officers.