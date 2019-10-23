- ITV Report
Kent police discover nine people in the back of a lorry on the M20
Nine people have been found in the back of a lorry travelling along a motorway in Kent, authorities have said.
Kent Police said it was called at 3.40pm on Wednesday to reports of people in the back of a lorry on the M20.
Officers attended the London-bound carriageway between Junctions 8 and 9 - where the lorry was stopped.
The nine people are being checked as a precaution by the South East Coast Ambulance Service, police said.
The group will then be passed to Home Office immigration officers.
Five miles of congestion built up on the westbound side of the motorway while police closed the roads and responded to the incident.
One lane of the London-bound carriageway has since been reopened.
It’s the second time within 24 hours that a lorry has been found carrying passengers through the UK.
Early Wednesday morning, 39 people were found dead in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Grays, Essex.
A murder investigation is underway, as authorities call for action on criminal organisations running human-trafficking operations.
There is no indication the two incidents are linked so far.