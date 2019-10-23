Leeds granddad crowned fastest 84-year-old in the world

As a young man, Tony Bowman took up running as a hobby.

Now, decades later, it’s become a profession – one he’s been awarded accolades for.

The grandfather has been crowned the fastest 84-year-old in the world, after competing in the European Masters in September.

“I can see it’s a bit unusual, yes. But it’s been my life,” he told ITV News.

The octogenarian managed to set a world record in the 80-metre hurdles for the 80-84 year old category, crossing the finish line in under 17 seconds.

The Leeds local runs four times a week and says his athleticism has improved with age.