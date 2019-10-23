- ITV Report
Leeds granddad crowned fastest 84-year-old in the world
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Damon Green
As a young man, Tony Bowman took up running as a hobby.
Now, decades later, it’s become a profession – one he’s been awarded accolades for.
The grandfather has been crowned the fastest 84-year-old in the world, after competing in the European Masters in September.
“I can see it’s a bit unusual, yes. But it’s been my life,” he told ITV News.
The octogenarian managed to set a world record in the 80-metre hurdles for the 80-84 year old category, crossing the finish line in under 17 seconds.
The Leeds local runs four times a week and says his athleticism has improved with age.
Tony plans on running until he’s 100.
“I probably won’t be doing a crouch start, but it’s only 16 years away,” he joked.
Despite two heart attacks and an abnormal heart rhythm, he has never let his condition affect his performance either.
“When I go out training or if I’m running in a race. I never give it a thought that [my heart] is going to let me down.
“At the back of my mind I think, if that’s it – curtains – when I’m running, that’s a great way to go,” he said.