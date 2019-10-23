Most wanted fugitive facing life in jail

One of Britain’s most wanted fugitives will finally face justice for murder following a three-and-a-half year international manhunt. Shane O’Brien, 31, slashed the neck of Josh Hanson, 21, in an act of “pitiless savagery” at a west London bar before fleeing the UK in a private plane. The father-of-two used false travel documents to evade police until he was arrested in Romania and brought back to Britain on April.

CCTV of the incident Credit: Met Police/PA

During his Old Bailey trial, jurors were shown CCTV footage of the attack on roads planner Mr Hanson in the early hours of October 11 2005. Mr Hanson could be seen clutching his throat and stumbling as his horrified girlfriend watched blood pour out of a 37cm (14.5ins) gaping wound from his left ear to right chest. After calmly leaving the bar, O’Brien got a friend called “Vanessa” to secure a chartered four-seat plane to take him from Biggin Hill airport to the Netherlands, the court heard. O’Brien grew long hair and a beard and got a tattoo of his daughter’s name covered over as he used false identity documents to travel to countries including Germany, Belgium and the Czech Republic.

Josh Hanson Credit: Met Police/PA