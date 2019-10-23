Paralympian Marieke Vervoort uses euthanasia to end her life aged 40

Gold medal winning Paralympian Marieke Vervoort has ended her own life through euthanasia at the age of 40.

The Belgian athlete, who won gold and silver medals at the Paralympics in London in 2012 and Rio in 2016, had an incurable degenerative muscle disease which caused constant pain, seizures and paralysis in her legs, and severely limited her ability to sleep.

The athlete previous said she was contemplating the step, having signed papers in her native Belgium, where euthanasia is legal, in 2008. Doing so allowed doctors to help her end her life when she felt the time was right.

Speaking about her decision after the Rio Paralympics, she said: "I have my (euthanasia) papers in my hand, but I'm still enjoying every little moment.

"When the moment comes when I have more bad days than good days, then I have my euthanasia papers, but the time is not there yet."