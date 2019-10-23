'Plastic surgery' filters to be removed from Instagram

Social media filters which allow users to look like they have undergone plastic surgery are to be removed from Instagram.

Spark AR, a company which creates the augmented reality for the platform, said in a statement it would withdraw them in an update to its "well-being" policies.

It said it wants "effects to be a positive experience" and is re-evaluating our existing policies as they relate to well-being".

It pledged to remove all effects associated with plastic surgery from the Instagram effect gallery and postpone approving new related effects until further notice.

It added it would "continue to remove policy-violating effects as they are identified".

The move comes as the platform bans posts promoting diets, in a move to clean up its act with regards to the health of its users.