President Donald Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey after ceasefire becomes permanent

The United States of America has frozen sanctions against Turkey after Ankara agreed to make a ceasefire in Syria permanent.

A five day break from combat in the north-east of the war-ravaged state had previously been agreed after US troops withdrew from the region.

In the aftermath of the withdrawal, President Trump threatened to "swiftly destroy Turkey’s economy if Turkish leaders continue down this dangerous and destructive path".

Earlier this month, Trump halted negotiations on a $100 billion trade deal with Turkey, raised steel tariffs back up to 50% and imposed sanctions on three senior Turkish officials and Turkey's defense and energy ministries.