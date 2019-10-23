- ITV Report
-
President Donald Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey after ceasefire becomes permanent
The United States of America has frozen sanctions against Turkey after Ankara agreed to make a ceasefire in Syria permanent.
A five day break from combat in the north-east of the war-ravaged state had previously been agreed after US troops withdrew from the region.
In the aftermath of the withdrawal, President Trump threatened to "swiftly destroy Turkey’s economy if Turkish leaders continue down this dangerous and destructive path".
Earlier this month, Trump halted negotiations on a $100 billion trade deal with Turkey, raised steel tariffs back up to 50% and imposed sanctions on three senior Turkish officials and Turkey's defense and energy ministries.
The cease-fire required Kurdish forces - formerly allied with the US against the Islamic State group - to move out of a roughly 20-mile (32-kilometer) zone on the Turkish border.
Hailing the ceasefire a "big success", President Donald Trump announced: "This was an outcome created by us."
He continued: "We've saved the lives of many, many Kurds."
But the withdrawal came with a threat - should Turkey break the ceasefire, the White House said it would reimpose sanctions once more.
The chaotic departure of US forces from the region leaves a void which Moscow is keen to fill with its troops.
On Tuesday, Turkey and Russia reached an agreement that promises transform the map of northeast Syria, installing their forces along the Turkish border.
The withdrawal of US troops and the invasion of northern Syria saw several hundred IS fighters and supporters have escaped from prisons and camps where they were being held.