Prince of Wales turns the air royal blue as he meets the Welsh rugby team ahead of clash with South Africa
The Prince of Wales turned the air royal blue today when he visited the Welsh training ground in Tokyo ahead of their semi final against South Africa.
"They’re bloody big buggers aren’t they," he said of the Springboks.
The prince chatted to head coach Warren Gatland and Alun Wyn-Jones before receiving a team jersey from the Welsh captain.
He then presented Owen Lane, a replacement who’s just arrived in Japan, with his Welsh cap.
After watching a few minutes training he posed for a team photo before heading on his way.
The Welsh don’t usually interrupt their preparations for anyone but they made an exception today, hoping one of their most high-profile fans might bring them luck.
Wales' semi final against South Africa is on Sunday in Yokohama.