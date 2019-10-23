Skip or hear more: BBC launches interactive voice news for Alexa

The BBC is launching an interactive voice news service for Alexa, allowing people to skip stories or ask for more details about the items they are interested in.

From Wednesday, Alexa-enabled devices can ask “Give me BBC News” and take control of their news agenda, unlike the existing radio-like flash briefing bulletin offered by the broadcaster.

The BBC says its latest effort to reinvent news through the power of voice allows listeners to get news at a time and length that suits them, without the traditional limitations of scheduling.

Additional content will be available from a range of sources, including specialist pieces with extended interviews and features, as well as the ability to dip into BBC archive clips and interviews which supplement current stories.