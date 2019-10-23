'Stupid' learner allegedly drove unsupervised to his own test before failing for tenth time

A "stupid" motorist attempting to pass his driving test for the 10th time was arrested after driving himself to the test centre.

The man, who has not been named, was detained by West Midlands Police at the test centre in Birdbrook Road, Great Barr, at around 11am on Wednesday on suspicion of taking the vehicle without the owner's consent.

The driver had also allegedly driven to the test centre unsupervised.

Drivers who haven't passed their test must have a fully qualified person over 21 sit in with them until they obtain a full licence.

Posting a picture of a white Mitsubushi, the force said in a tweet: "Welcome to the world of stupid.