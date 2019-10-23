Trump held back Ukraine aid: diplomat

Donald Trump was holding back military aid for Ukraine unless the country agreed to investigate Democrats and a company linked to Joe Biden’s family, a senior US diplomat has testified. The testimony, coming in a lengthy opening statement to House Investigators from former ambassador to Kiev William Taylor, has provided politicians with a detailed new account of the quid pro quo central to the impeachment probe. In the statement, obtained by The Associated Press, Mr Taylor described Mr Trump’s demand that “everything” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wanted, including vital aid to counter Russia, hinged on him making a public vow that Ukraine would investigate Democrats going back to the 2016 US election, and a company linked to the family of Mr Trump’s potential 2020 Democratic rival. Mr Taylor testified that what he discovered in Kyiv was the Trump administration’s “irregular” back channel to foreign policy led by the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and “ultimately alarming circumstances” that threatened to erode the United States’ relationship with a budding Eastern European ally facing Russian aggression.

Former Ambassador William Taylor leaves a closed door meeting after testifying as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP

In a date-by-date account the seasoned diplomat, who came out of retirement in June to take over as charge d’affaires at the embassy in Ukraine, detailed his mounting concern as he realised Mr Trump was trying to put the newly elected president of the young democracy “in a public box.” “I sensed something odd,” he testified, describing a trio of Trump officials planning a call with Mr Zelenskiy, including one, Ambassador Gordon Sondland, who wanted to make sure “no one was transcribing or monitoring” it. Politicians who emerged after nearly 10 hours of the private deposition were stunned at Mr Taylor’s account, which some Democrats said established a “direct line” to the quid pro quo at the centre of the impeachment probe. “It was shocking,” said Representative Karen Bass, a California Democrat. “It was very clear that it was required — if you want the assistance, you have to make a public statement.” The account reaches to the highest levels of the administration, drawing in Vice President Mike Pence and Mr Trump’s acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, while also slicing into the core of the Republican defence of the administration and the president’s insistence of no wrongdoing. It also lays bare the struggle between Mr Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton and those who a previous State Department witness described as the “three amigos” — Mr Sondland, Energy Secretary Rick Perry and special envoy Kurt Volker — who were involved in the alternative Ukraine policy in relation to Russia. It is illegal to seek or receive contributions of value from a foreign entity for a US election. “President Trump has done nothing wrong,” said White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham. “This is a coordinated smear campaign from far-left lawmakers and radical unelected bureaucrats waging war on the Constitution. There was no quid pro quo.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.