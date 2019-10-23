Two teenage boys fatally stabbed at house party named by police

Police have named two teenage boys who were stabbed to death in Milton Keynes late on Saturday evening.

Thames Valley Police say Ben Gillham-Rice, who was 17, died of a stab wound to the chest.

A second boy, also 17-years-old, has been formally identified as Dom Ansah.

A Home Office post-mortem, which took place on Wednesday, established his cause of death as a stab wound to the back.

Two other males, a 17-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man, also suffered injuries as a result of the incident and are recovering, police said.

A 21-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

He remains in police custody.