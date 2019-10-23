Weight loss product ads on celebrity Instagram accounts banned

Ads for weight loss brands that appeared on the Instagram accounts of celebrities Lauren Goodger, Katie Price and Georgia Harrison have been banned for being irresponsible. Posts for BoomBod, which appeared on the firm’s own Instagram page in March as well as those for Goodger and Price, read: “BoomBod weight loss in a week. Clinically Proven. Stop Cravings. No Laxatives. Tasty 10 Calorie Shots.” A post on Goodger’s Instagram account included an image of her standing by a fireplace in athletic clothes holding BoomBod packaging with the text: “Can’t believe these amazing results I’ve gotten with @boombod’s 7 Day Achiever. It works so well to decrease bloating and get rid of those late night cravings. This difference I’ve noticed from using this stuff is amazing.”

A BoomBod ad from Katie Price’s Instagram page. Credit: ASA/PA

A post on Price’s Instagram account in April included a before and after image of her, and the text: “Getting loads of questions about the @boombod program and how I like it, and it’s no secret. I can’t get enough of it! Quick & Easy weight loss is great, but doing it in a healthy way is key. These shots have a bunch of vitamins, use a clinically proved natural fibre, contain zero laxatives and most importantly… they give results every time!” Four people complained that the posts made health claims that were not EU-authorised, referred to a rate or amount of weight loss which was banned under advertising rules and promoted a dieting product in an irresponsible manner. BoomBod said it would remove the ads and liaise with Goodger and Price to rectify the issue. Goodger told the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) that she did not state that she had lost weight because of the product, but that it helped with bloating and hunger, adding that her post did not advise using the product for a long time. Price said that the caption in her post “communicated her thoughts on the product”. Upholding the complaints, the ASA said the ads breached rules around health claims and promoted a dieting product in an irresponsible manner. It added: “We were also concerned that the photo of Lauren Goodger appeared to have been edited to make her waist look artificially thin with the result that the images were not representative of her real body shape. We considered that was particularly irresponsible in the context of an ad for an appetite suppressant that presented her as an aspirational figure.” In a separate ruling, the ASA banned posts on the Instagram pages of firm Teamv24 and television personality Georgia Harrison promoting weight loss ‘gummies’.

The V24 ad. Credit: ASA/PA