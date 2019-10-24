Arthritis pain ‘worse on humid, windy days’

People with arthritis are more likely to feel pain on humid, windy days - meaning it may be possible for sufferers to plan activities around a pain forecast.

Scientists from the University of Manchester found sufferers were 20% more likely to be in pain on days that are humid and windy with low atmospheric pressure than on days with average weather.

The study, funded by the charity Versus Arthritis, examined data from 2,658 people, who provided daily data on pain levels on most days for around six months.

The group had a range of different health issues, predominantly arthritis, but also including fibromyalgia, migraine and neuropathic pain.

According to the research, humid days were the most likely to be painful, whereas dry days were the least likely.

Low pressure and higher wind speed were also linked to more painful days, although to a lesser extent than humidity.

The researchers found no solid link with changing temperature or rainfall, although cold days that were also damp and windy could be more painful.

As part of the study, participants used a dedicated smartphone app to record daily symptoms which were then compared with local weather reports based on the phone’s GPS.