- ITV Report
-
Boris Johnson pushes for December 12 general election
Boris Johnson has urged MPs to back a general election for December 12, in an attempt to break the Brexit deadlock.
The government will table a motion in the House of Commons on Monday, where MPs will vote on the possibility of an early general election.
The prime minister hoped to push through his Brexit deal by October 31, but MPs voted against his three-day timetable which could have seen legislation passed before the Halloween deadline.
Mr Johnson said: "Well what we've decided is that we have got a way forward for this country and the EU.
"We've got a great deal on Brexit, and for the first time in three-and-a-half years, parliament voted to endorse a way out of the EU."
He added: "Unfortunately, they voted to delay the final approval of that deal which they've endorsed... if this parliament is anything to go by, that delay could go on for a very long time."
"The way to get this done, the way to get Brexit done is to be reasonable with parliament and say if you genuinely want more time to examine this excellent Brexit deal, you can have it, but they have to agree to a general election on December 12.
"This parliament has been going on for a long time without a majority, its refusing to deliver Brexit, its impossible to deliver legislation.
"It's time frankly that the opposition summoned up the nerve to submit themselves to our collective boss, which is the people of the UK."
The prime minister added MPs would have between now and the dissolution of parliament to examine his proposed Brexit deal, which he claims is "a big chunk of time".
It gives MPs at least five weeks from when a general election is called as under law, parliament must be dissolved for 25 working days before polling day.
"We've had three-and-a-half years to discuss this, we've been very reasonable," Mr Johnson said.
"If you genuinely want more time, you can have it. The condition for that is a general election on December 12.
"The reason for having that deadline is because I don't think the people of this country believe that parliament is really going to do it by that deadline. They've spent three-and-a-half years failing to do it, so let's get it done, let's leave the EU."
No guarantees on an early poll
Despite Mr Johnson's wishes for a December general election, there's no guarantees he'll get it.
Under the Fixed-Term Parliaments Act, he needs a “super majority” of two-thirds of all MPs to call an election, which would require cross-party support.
The SNP and Liberal Democrats have repeatedly said they want a general election, while Jeremy Corbyn has said Labour is ready to go to the country once it is sure Mr Johnson cannot “crash out” on a no-deal Brexit in the middle of a campaign.
Conservative Party split on general election
There have been signs of division among ministers and senior Number 10 advisers as to whether to go-ahead for a general election in December.
Dominic Cummings, Mr Johnson’s chief adviser, is reportedly leading calls to abandon attempts to get the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal through Parliament and go for an election.
But Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith is said to be among ministers arguing it is still possible to pass a bill ratifying the agreement, despite Tuesday’s defeat for Mr Johnson’s attempt to fast-track it through the Commons.
There are fears among some Conservatives that if there is an election before the UK has left the EU, it will play into the hands of Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party.
It all hinges on EU leaders who are continuing to consider whether to grant a further extension to Brexit against the objections of Mr Johnson, and also if an extension is agreed, how long it should be.