Boris Johnson pushes for December 12 general election

Boris Johnson has urged MPs to back a general election for December 12, in an attempt to break the Brexit deadlock. The government will table a motion in the House of Commons on Monday, where MPs will vote on the possibility of an early general election. The prime minister hoped to push through his Brexit deal by October 31, but MPs voted against his three-day timetable which could have seen legislation passed before the Halloween deadline. Mr Johnson said: "Well what we've decided is that we have got a way forward for this country and the EU. "We've got a great deal on Brexit, and for the first time in three-and-a-half years, parliament voted to endorse a way out of the EU."

He added: "Unfortunately, they voted to delay the final approval of that deal which they've endorsed... if this parliament is anything to go by, that delay could go on for a very long time." "The way to get this done, the way to get Brexit done is to be reasonable with parliament and say if you genuinely want more time to examine this excellent Brexit deal, you can have it, but they have to agree to a general election on December 12. "This parliament has been going on for a long time without a majority, its refusing to deliver Brexit, its impossible to deliver legislation. "It's time frankly that the opposition summoned up the nerve to submit themselves to our collective boss, which is the people of the UK."

Boris Johnson will need the support of two-third of all MPs for a general election. Credit: PA

The prime minister added MPs would have between now and the dissolution of parliament to examine his proposed Brexit deal, which he claims is "a big chunk of time". It gives MPs at least five weeks from when a general election is called as under law, parliament must be dissolved for 25 working days before polling day. "We've had three-and-a-half years to discuss this, we've been very reasonable," Mr Johnson said. "If you genuinely want more time, you can have it. The condition for that is a general election on December 12. "The reason for having that deadline is because I don't think the people of this country believe that parliament is really going to do it by that deadline. They've spent three-and-a-half years failing to do it, so let's get it done, let's leave the EU."