Car crash saves couple pushing pram from Jeep running red light

A couple pushing a pram across a road narrowly escaped near-certain death after a Jeep which ran a red light was slammed out of their path by another car.

The pedestrians were crossing a busy road in Phoenix, Arizona, when a Jeep driven by Ernesto Otanez Oveso ran through a red light.

Oveso seemed certain to crash into the pedestrians until a Chevrolet Cruz – driving through a green light and coming from a different direction – hit the side of the Jeep, smashing it off its collision course with the couple.

Phoenix Police Department said Oveso and a woman with him in the car fled the scene of the crash.