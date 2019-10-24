- ITV Report
Car crash saves couple pushing pram from Jeep running red light
A couple pushing a pram across a road narrowly escaped near-certain death after a Jeep which ran a red light was slammed out of their path by another car.
The pedestrians were crossing a busy road in Phoenix, Arizona, when a Jeep driven by Ernesto Otanez Oveso ran through a red light.
Oveso seemed certain to crash into the pedestrians until a Chevrolet Cruz – driving through a green light and coming from a different direction – hit the side of the Jeep, smashing it off its collision course with the couple.
Phoenix Police Department said Oveso and a woman with him in the car fled the scene of the crash.
Police added that Oveso noticed a witness was following him and told the man to stop, even stabbing one of the doors on his car.
The 23-year-old was arrested for driving under the influence and aggravated assault charges, while police also found a gun in the Jeep.
The woman with Oveso at the time of the crash at 10.10pm on October 14 was not found.
The driver of that Chevrolet Cruz was a 27-year-old woman, who suffered injuries but is expected to recover.