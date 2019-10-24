Chinese pet cafe faces backlash after dogs dyed to look like pandas

A pet cafe in China is faced criticism after dyeing dogs to look like pandas. Chengdu-based Cute Pet Games revealed the dogs, which have had black spots added to their white fur to make them resemble pandas, earlier this week. The cafe was reportedly offering the service for 1,500 yuan (£165) to those wanting to give a makeover to their dogs. But controversy started after a social media page called People's Network posted a video of the dogs engaging with customers at the cafe on Weibo.

The dogs have had their fur dyed to look like miniature pandas. Credit: Cute Pet Games Chengdu

The post included the disclaimer: "Pet dyeing is not recommended and may cause damage to hair and skin." Users on Weibo, which is China's biggest social media platform, hit back at the cafe. One commented: "Why do you treat dogs like this?" Another added: "Although it looks very cute after dyeing, it is a kind of injury and abuse to the animal!"

The dogs, whilst adorable, have raised animal welfare concerns. Credit: Cute Pet Games Chengdu