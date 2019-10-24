Lifesaving cystic fibrosis drugs to be available on NHS by end of November

Drugs which could transform the lives of people living with cystic fibrosis will be available on the NHS before the end of November.

A new deal, announced by Health Minister Matt Hancock, will benefit 5,000 people whose lives would have otherwise been "cut short".

The drugs - Orkambi, Symkevi and Kalydeco - will be available on the state-funded healthcare provider within 30 days after NHS England signed the agreement with Vertex.

The breakthrough follows a row which rumbled on for more than three years over the cost of the drugs.