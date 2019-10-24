Death sentence for 16 people over murder of Bangladesh student Nusrat Jahan Rafi who accused teacher of harassment

Sixteen people have been sentenced to death over the murder of a young Bangladeshi woman who accused a head teacher of sexual harassment.

Nusrat Jahan Rafi was lured to a rooftop of a cyclone shelter and doused with kerosene on April 6 and set on fire.

The 19-year-old suffered 80% burns and died five days after the attack in the city of Feni, about 100 miles south east of the capital Dhaka.

A court on Thursday convicted the group of co-conspirators that included the teacher she accused of sexual harassment, two other teachers, at least two of her female classmates and a number of senior male figures from the local community.