Deaths of 39 found in lorry container in Essex dominate Thursday's headlines

The deaths of 39 people in a lorry trailer lead Thursday's frontpages. Credit: Twitter/i/The Times

The discovery of 39 dead bodies in a refrigerated lorry container in Essex and Brexit dominates Thursday’s front pages. The Times reports the migrants “froze to death”, with the i newspaper saying that for those inside the container the “Dream of a new life ends in horror” in what the Daily Mirror called the “tomb of steel”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The deceased migrants were “promised a better life”, according to Metro, but The Daily Telegraph concludes they were “driven to” a “frozen fate”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Authorities were told of the risk of people smuggling at Essex port three years ago, the Daily Mail says, which prompts the paper to ask “Why were warnings ignored?”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Independent calls the incident a “brutal reminder of Britain’s forgotten crisis”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Guardian also covers the loss of life, and adds that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s senior Ministers are “divided” over the prospect of general election before Christmas.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Express reports on anger at the apparent Brexit impasse, decrying that the European Union is “still deciding our fate”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

There are fears Strictly has been “thrown into turmoil” as the programme’s stars have been hit by a “sickness bug”, the Daily Star reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And co-working business WeWork will cut up to 4,000 jobs after being taken over by Japan’s SoftBank, according to the Financial Times.