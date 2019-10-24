- ITV Report
English teen Josh Hill, 15, becomes youngest ever golf champion at world ranking event - but can't take prize money
An English teenager has become the youngest ever to win an Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) event – but won’t be able to claim his £10,500 prize money.
Josh Hill, who is 15 years, six months and 27 days old, stunned the golfing world at the Al Ain Open in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday by beating professionals with a strong eight-under par finish.
England’s Harry Ellis, 67, finished in second place two shots behind him.
Despite Hill’s heroics, he is still classed as an amateur and is not eligible to collect the top prize of £10,500, which can only be claimed by a professional, and so goes to Ellis instead.
Despite losing out on the sizeable sum, Hill said he was still "ecstatic" to have won.
The 15-year-old said: “I really don’t know what to say right now.
"I am shocked.
“If you had told me during the summer that I will be winning a MENA Tour title against professionals and become the youngest ever winner of an OWGR event, I would have laughed at the notion.
“I guess hard work pays.”
Hill broke the existing record of Ryo Ishikawa as the youngest winner of an official OWGR event.
Japan’s "Bashful Prince" was 15 years and eight months when he won the Munsingwear Open KSB Cup in May 2007.
“I am actually a little disappointed with my finish because I missed so many opportunities coming in,” Hill said despite snatching first place from overnight leader Ellis on the final day of the tour.
“I knew I needed a good start, and once I got it, I just kept hitting one good shot after the other.”