English teen Josh Hill, 15, becomes youngest ever golf champion at world ranking event - but can't take prize money

An English teenager has become the youngest ever to win an Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) event – but won’t be able to claim his £10,500 prize money.

Josh Hill, who is 15 years, six months and 27 days old, stunned the golfing world at the Al Ain Open in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday by beating professionals with a strong eight-under par finish.

England’s Harry Ellis, 67, finished in second place two shots behind him.

Despite Hill’s heroics, he is still classed as an amateur and is not eligible to collect the top prize of £10,500, which can only be claimed by a professional, and so goes to Ellis instead.