Essex lorry deaths: What we know of the movements of the truck and trailer

As police continue to investigate the deaths of 39 Chinese nationals who perished in the back of a refrigerated lorry trailer, one of the key strands to the inquiry will be the route they - and it - took.

Authorities have now established the trailer was loaded on to a ferry at the Belgian port of Zeebrugge on the afternoon of October 22.

Meanwhile, the lorry cab was being driven from North Wales where it had arrived from Ireland.

So here's what we know so far of the timings involved: