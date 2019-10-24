Grieving parents of aspiring athlete Tashan Daniel call for increase in stop and search to halt knife deaths

The grieving parents of a young man stabbed to death as he made his way to an Arsenal football match have called for a greater use of stop and search to curtail a spike in knife crime.

Tashan Daniel, 20, was stabbed to death at Hillingdon Underground Station in west London on September 24.

Two people have been arrested and charged.

The promising athlete's mother, Celia, told ITV News stop and search should "no longer" be seen as racist by society but as an important preventative measure.

Critics argue that stop and search powers unfairly target black and minority ethnic (BAME) individuals.

Home Office figures showed that black people were 9.5 times more likely than white people to be stopped and searched - double the rate from five years ago.

Figures released on Thursday showed that police carried out 383,629 stop and searches in the year to the end of March, up more than 10,000 from 282,380 in the same period the previous year.

Some 27% of these searches resulted in action being taken, with 58,876 arrests being made.