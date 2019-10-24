Heavy rain extending northeast tomorrow across Wales and northern England

This Evening and Tonight: This evening any rain in the extreme southeast will clear, whilst showers moving east across central parts will die out. Most places becoming dry with clear spells although the far north will become windy with blustery showers, wintry on hills.

Friday: Rain extending northeast, turning heavy and persistent across Wales and northern England. Blustery showers continuing in the far north. Drier in the extreme southeast. Becoming windy in the south.