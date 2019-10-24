Heavy rain extends northeast tomorrow across Wales and northern England

Tonight: Most places becoming dry with clear spells although the far north will become windy with blustery showers, wintry on hills.

Friday: Rain extending northeast, turning heavy and persistent across Wales and northern England. Blustery showers continuing in the far north. Drier in the extreme southeast. Becoming windy in the south.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: Heavy rain across England and Wales clearing slowly southeast on Saturday. Much brighter conditions following southeast to all parts, although blustery showers will affect northeastern areas. Night frosts becoming widespread.