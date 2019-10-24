'Inside the Duchy' on ITV provides behind-the-scenes access into Prince Charles's estate

Prince William has promised to manage the historic Duchy of Cornwall estate much like his father has – when it eventually passes into his control. For the last fifty years, Prince Charles has been the custodian of the estate of 130,000 acres across 23 counties. The business provides him – and every Heir to the throne – an income to support his work and the work of his many charities and trusts. But Charles’ eldest son Prince William does not intend to rock the boat.

‘Inside the Duchy’ celebrates the Prince’s fiftieth working year as the Duke of Cornwall and he granted ITV cameras unique behind-the-scenes access to him Credit: ITV

In the two-part television series which airs tonight on ITV, the current Duke of Cambridge says he will, by and large, stick to the values his father has instilled in the business – which reflect his social and environmental values. As the Duke of Cornwall, it’s the job of the Prince of Wales to develop, manage and care for the collection of land and houses which makes up the Duchy of Cornwall estate. ‘Inside the Duchy’ celebrates the Prince’s fiftieth working year as the Duke of Cornwall and he granted ITV cameras unique behind-the-scenes access to him, his wife Camilla, his son William - as well as the people who live and work on the estate.

The Duchy includes many farms, and encourages those with little experience of farming to apply for a tenancy. Credit: ITV