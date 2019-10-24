MPs calling for fireworks ban are ‘socialists who have no fun’, says Rees-Mogg

MPs raised questions about the safety of the sale of fireworks. Credit: PA

Jacob-Rees Mogg has said some MPs are calling for fireworks to be banned because “socialists always want to ban everything and have no fun”. The Commons leader said prohibiting people from setting off fireworks would make the Government “po-faced enders of fun”. He added that “there must be a balance” and people must be allowed “to do things they enjoy”. Currently adults over the age of 18 can buy fireworks. They cannot be set off between 11pm and 7am, except of certain occasions, such as Bonfire Night and New Year's Eve.

Jacob Rees-Mogg has branded those who want to ban firework sales as 'socialists who have no fun'.

Mr Rees-Mogg made his comments in the House of Commons after two Opposition MPs called on the Government to look at banning the sale of fireworks, or at least to consider the possibility of allowing the devolved nations to decide their own laws. Labour MP Ged Killen (Rutherglen and Hamilton West) said: “I know the Government isn’t minded to change the laws on firework sales, but as it is that time of year, can we have a debate on the possibility of devolving the powers necessary to ban the sale of fireworks? Responding to questions after the business statement, Mr Rees-Mogg replied: “We’ve got to, as I said before, have a balance. “And people enjoy fireworks and we don’t want to be po-faced enders of fun for one and all, we want to allow our constituents to do things that they enjoy. “And therefore I’m not in favour of extending regulations at every opportunity.”

The SNP’s Alison Thewliss added that her constituents are “upset” that a ban on fireworks is not being considered. Ms Thewliss (Glasgow Central) said: “A constituent told me that around 16:40 on Sunday afternoon, a firework was fired sideways into a park in Pollokshields. “The firework landed and exploded within five metres of a group of children and a toddler with their mother. “Does he (Rees-Mogg) understand how upset my constituents are with his very flippant response to concerns about fireworks?”

