Naz Shah on her 'pain' at suing Labour, visiting her mum in prison and how police saved her from a forced marriage

Some paths into politics are remarkable but latest Acting Prime Minister Naz Shah's is truly extraordinary.

The future Labour MP's father left home when she was six before her mother was jailed for killing her abusive partner, leaving Naz to bring up her younger siblings.

She later became victim herself to physical abusive at the hands of her cousin - who her wider family had forced her to wed in Pakistan at 15 - and only got out of the marriage after police found her tied up at home.

So it's no surprise the current shadow minister for women and equalities would forego a picture above the Downing Street desk in favour of an inspiring quote about "perseverance".

Shah worked as a carer and NHS commissioner before becoming the chair of a mental health charity, then rose to national attention in 2012 by defeating George Galloway in the Bradford West by-election.

Speaking to ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand in Westminster, she recounts her remarkable life before politics, vividly describing the day she left her mother in prison for the first time and that day police arrived to find her bound by her then-husband.