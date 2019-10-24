Plastic: The Unseen Truth - Tonight

A recent report claims, without knowing it, we may be ingesting 2,000 tiny pieces of plastic every week - and could have serious health implications.

It is estimated that more than 8.3 billion tonnes of plastic have been produced since the early 1950s and around 60% of that plastic has ended up in either a landfill or the natural environment. However, there is a hidden issue: microplastics. A recent report from WWF claims that we ingest a coat hanger worth of plastic a month, and that could have serious health implications.

Environmental journalist Lucy Siegle investigates if plastics and the additives used to make them have an impact on our health. Firstly Lucy provides a urine sample to Annelies Den Boer, Chairperson of the Tegengif Foundation to discover if she has any of the potentially harmful chemicals in her body.

The results were shocking.