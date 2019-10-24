Police charge Pawel Relowicz with rape and murder of Hull University student Libby Squire

A 25-year-old man has been charged with the rape and murder of Hull University student Libby Squire, whose body was found in an estuary more than a month after she went missing.

The disappearance of the 21-year-old in February this year prompted a widespread search, involving hundreds of police officers and members of the public.

Detectives initially treated the case as one of a missing person.

It later evolved into a murder probe after the student's body was recovered from the Humber Estuary some six weeks after she was reported missing.

Ms Squire had to be identified by her fingerprints, an inquest was told in the aftermath of her death.

Humberside Police said Pawel Relowicz has been charged with raping and murdering Ms Squire and will appear at Hull Magistrates Court on October 30.