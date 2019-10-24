Police start moving bodies of 39 people found dead in lorry

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Dan Rivers

Police officers have begun the process of moving the bodies of 39 people who were found dead in a lorry trailer. Essex Police said the bodies of 11 victims were moved by a private ambulance from the Port of Tilbury to Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford shortly before 8pm on Thursday. It is thought that the 39 victims, eight of whom were women, were all Chinese nationals. The bodies were discovered in the refrigerated trailer in Grays, Essex, on Wednesday shortly after 1.30am. The lorry and trailer were previously moved from the site on the Waterglade Industrial Park in Eastern Avenue under police escort to a secure location at Tilbury Docks to allow for the bodies to be recovered. Post-mortem examinations will now be carried out as the bodies are recovered as disaster victim identification procedures continue.

The lorry was taken to a secure location under police escort Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

It is known the trailer arrived at Purfleet from Zeebrugge in Belgium at around 12.30am on Wednesday, and the front section to which it was attached, known as the tractor, came from Northern Ireland via Holyhead in North Wales on Sunday. The lorry and trailer left the port at Purfleet shortly after 1.05am and officers were called around 30 minutes later after ambulance staff made the discovery.

ITV News has learned more about the journey the trailer took in the days before 39 Chinese nationals were found dead. According to an ITV News source, the trailer - which was fitted with a GPS tracker - was leased from a company in County Monaghan and driven to Lurgan in Northern Ireland on the afternoon of October 15. It was then driven to Dublin before crossing to Holyhead in Wales. The trailer’s journey continued to various locations in England, eventually heading to London before crossing from Dover to Calais. It was next understood to travel through northern France and Belgium before crossing back to England, and then crossing the channel again to France and Belgium. It eventually made its way to Zeebrugge before making the crossing back to Purfleet on Tuesday night. ITV News understands that at no time did the trailer travel to any countries on the continent other than France and Belgium and never headed further south than Lille.

ITV News Correspondent Ben Chapman explains the journey of the lorry trailer

Police are continuing to question a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland on suspicion of murder who has been named locally as Mo Robinson, from Portadown. Three addresses in Northern Ireland have also been searched as part of the investigation. The deaths follow warnings from the National Crime Agency (NCA) and Border Force about the increased risk of people-smuggling using quieter ports such as Purfleet and routes through Belgium.

Tributes were left at the scene as a book of condolence was opened and vigil held Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Essex Police Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington said he had the “utmost confidence” in his officers as the force leads its largest-ever murder investigation. He said: “I am immensely proud of the way the county has come together in the wake of such a tragedy. “This is the largest investigation of its kind Essex Police has ever had to conduct and it is likely to take some considerable time to come to a conclusion.” He added: “We will conduct this investigation with respect for every single one of those people.”

