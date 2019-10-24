The UK farms trying to reverse wildlife decline

Intensive agriculture is among the factors blamed for the steep decline in wildlife native to the UK and Ireland since the 1970s, but the Nature Friendly Farming Network (NFFN) is determined to reverse the trend.

Here are some of the farms doing their bit:

Charlie Cole, Broughgammon Farm, Moyle, Northern Ireland – “We have species-rich acid grasslands which we graze sensitively to ensure optimal conditions for plants and wildlife.

“We’ve restored a network of hedges and pockets of woodland around the farm.

“We’re in the process of establishing a farm rotation through our good fields to benefit soil health and contribute to carbon storage.”

David Lord, Earls Hall Farm, Essex – “Arable farmers are seeing huge benefits from using cover crops in between cash crops.

“In the intervening six-month period between harvesting our wheat crop and sowing our next crop, we grow a diverse mix of plant species which pulls carbon and nitrogen from the air, improves soil health and provides a great habitat for wildlife, including wading birds, lapwings and curlews.”