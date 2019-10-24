Traditional broadcasters such as BBC are starting to look vulnerable and Ofcom is worried

Inform, educate, entertain. That is BBC’s mission and Ofcom believes that, by and large, it’s doing a pretty good job.

But Ofcom is concerned that BBC is struggling to appeal to younger audiences.

The way we watch television is changing. Channels are becoming less relevant, people are increasing streaming the video they watch and the pace of change is accelerating.

Adults in the UK still spend more time watching BBC One more than any other service but YouTube and Netflix, who aren’t close behind, forced their way into the top five.