Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, saying ceasefire is permanent

President Donald Trump has announced he will lift sanctions on Turkey after the NATO ally agreed to permanently stop fighting Kurdish forces in Syria, and has defended his decision to withdraw American troops. “We’re getting out,” Mr Trump said at the White House, asserting that tens of thousands of Kurdish lives were saved as the result of his actions. “Let someone else fight over this long, blood-stained sand.” The president, who campaigned on a promise to cease American involvement in “endless wars,” took a victory lap as he reduced the American presence inside Syria in less than a year from about 2,000 troops to a contingency force in southern Syria of 200 to 300.

President Donald Trump, speaking at a conference in Pittsburgh on WEenesday Credit: Evan Vucci/AP

US politicians on both sides chastised the president for turning on the Syrian Kurds, whose fighters battled side by side with American troops to beat back the Islamic State group They also questioned whether the move had opened up the region to a resurgence of IS. “I am worried that a full withdrawal will create space for ISIS to regroup, grow and gain more strength,” said Michael McCaul of Texas, the lead Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. “We learned from President Obama’s reckless retreat from Iraq that power vacuums are exploited by America’s worst enemies. We do not want to repeat the same mistake. We must learn from history.” Mr Trump warned that if Turkey did not honour its pledge for a permanent cease-fire, he would not hesitate to reimpose sanctions. Earlier this month, Trump halted negotiations on a $100 billion trade deal with Turkey, raised steel tariffs back up to 50% and imposed sanctions on three senior Turkish officials and Turkey’s defence and energy ministries. “The job of our military is not to police the world,” Mr Trump said. “Other nations must step up and do their fair share. Today’s breakthrough is a critical step in that direction.”

