Bus funding down nearly £400m per year in past decade – report

Annual funding for buses in England has fallen by nearly £400 million over the past decade, according to a report.

The Campaign for Better Transport (CBT) said Government support for buses is £234 million a year lower than in 2009/10 while annual local authority funding has dropped by £163 million.

More than 3,000 council-supported bus services have been lost or reduced in the past decade, the research found.

The charity is calling for the creation of a single, ring-fenced, long-term fund to rejuvenate England’s bus network.

It also urged the Government to provide money to accelerate the transition to zero-emission buses and set a 2025 deadline for all new buses to be only electric or hydrogen-powered.