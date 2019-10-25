Coronation Street cervical cancer storyline sees 'uptake in screening' - so what signs should you look out for?

The Coronation Street storyline around the death of Sinead Osbourne from cervical cancer has seen an increase in testing.

GPs report they have had all their screening appointments booked up while drama has played out on the cobbles.

Sinead, played by Katie McGlynn, was diagnosed with the disease while pregnant, forcing her to decide whether to terminate the baby to get treated or await their birth, resulting in delayed treatment.

In Friday's night's episode, the Sinead story reaches its climax, as she has discovered on her wedding day that the cancer has returned, following what she thought was successful treatment.

The legacy of the storyline, which received expert advice from Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust, will live on.

Thanks to the work of writers and advisers, the soap opera has helped raised awareness of the cancer and the fact it can happen during pregnancy, something many were not aware of.

Sinead was bleeding between her periods in the show, which is the main symptom of cervical cancer, which many hope will strike a chord with anyone worried about it.

Over the last 21 years, screening numbers have been falling, so getting a mainstream audience for cervical cancer has been a great boon.

The role of the script advisers was multifaceted, as they helped with a plethora of issues, from how appointments would play out to the mental impact on the patient and their family during treatment.

Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust has seen calls to its helpline grow over the course of the storyline, as well as starting numerous more private conversations.