Extended pub opening hours proposed for VE Day anniversary bank holiday

Bank holiday pub-goers will be able to enjoy a few extra hours until last orders under plans announced by the Home Secretary to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

The proposals would allow pubs, clubs and bars which are licensed to trade until 11pm to open until 1am on both Friday May 8 and Saturday May 9 2020.

It comes after the Government decided to move the early May bank holiday next year from Monday May 4 to Friday May 8, to mark the anniversary with a public holiday.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “VE Day is a landmark day in our history. Extending licensing hours will pave the way for commemorative events across the UK, so we can pay tribute to the courage and determination of the millions who fought for our freedom or supported the war effort at home.”