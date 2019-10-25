Fires forces thousands to flee homes in California

Fast-growing fires throughout California forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes on Thursday as hot weather and dry winds fed flames and incited fear in a state still jittery from devastating wildfires in the past two years.

The dramatic fires and evacuations — near Los Angeles and in the wine country of Northern California — came against a backdrop of power shut-offs that utility companies said were necessary to stop high winds from toppling trees or blowing debris into power lines and starting fires.

The state’s largest utility, Pacific Gas & Electric Co., warned more widespread blackouts this weekend were expected to shut power across much of the San Francisco Bay Area. It would be the third major outage this month.

Officials said they did not yet know how many homes had burned in the state, and that no immediate injuries were reported. It was not clear how any of the blazes began.