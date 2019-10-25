Haunting messages received by mother of woman thought to be among 39 killed in Essex lorry tragedy

The family of a woman feared to be among the 39 people found dead in a trailer in Essex have revealed the haunting messages sent to her mother.

Tra My, who is from Vietnam, is thought to have been one of the foreign nationals trapped in the trailer which sparked the UK's biggest murder probe since the 7/7 terror attack.

Her family says Ms My has a distinctive marking on her foot and are appealing for information from police with regard to her fate. Officers have not confirmed the identity of any people found dead in the back of the lorry.

In a series of short messages, she says:

"I'm sorry mum.

"My path abroad hasn’t succeeded.

"Mum, I love you so much! I'm dying because I can't breath.

"I'm from Nghen, Can Loc, Ha Tinh. Vietnam.

"I am sorry, Mum."

Essex Police originally said on Wednesday that all 39 bodies were believed to be of Chinese origin.