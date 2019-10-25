- ITV Report
Haunting messages received by mother of woman thought to be among 39 killed in Essex lorry tragedy
The family of a woman feared to be among the 39 people found dead in a trailer in Essex have revealed the haunting messages sent to her mother.
Tra My, who is from Vietnam, is thought to have been one of the foreign nationals trapped in the trailer which sparked the UK's biggest murder probe since the 7/7 terror attack.
Her family says Ms My has a distinctive marking on her foot and are appealing for information from police with regard to her fate. Officers have not confirmed the identity of any people found dead in the back of the lorry.
In a series of short messages, she says:
"I'm sorry mum.
"My path abroad hasn’t succeeded.
"Mum, I love you so much! I'm dying because I can't breath.
"I'm from Nghen, Can Loc, Ha Tinh. Vietnam.
"I am sorry, Mum."
Essex Police originally said on Wednesday that all 39 bodies were believed to be of Chinese origin.
Two further people have been arrested in connection with the deaths.
A man and a woman, both 38-years-old, were arrested in early morning raids in Warrington, Cheshire on Friday morning.
Mo Robinson, the Northern Irish lorry driver detained in the early hours of Wednesday morning, remains in police custody.
A statement from Essex Police said: "We have carried out warrants in Cheshire as part of the investigation into 39 bodies being discovered in a lorry trailer in Grays .
"As a result, a 38-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman from Warrington have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and on suspicion of 39 counts of manslaughter.
"A 25-year-old man, the driver of the lorry, remains in custody on suspicion of murder. A warrant of further detention was granted yesterday, Thursday 24 October, by local magistrates."