Leicester equal Premier League record with 9-0 win over Southampton

Youri Tielmans (left), Jamie Vardy (centre) and Ayoze Perez (right) were all on the scoresheet for Leicester. Credit: PA

Leicester City have equalled the Premier League record for the biggest winning margin after beating Southampton FC 9-0. Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez both scored hat-tricks for the visitors during their demolition of the Saints. Chilwell opened the scoring for Leicester in the 10th minute at the St Mary's Stadium.

Ayoze Perez scored a hat-trick for Leicester City. Credit: PA

Just two minutes later, Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand was sent off for a studs-up challenge on Perez. The floodgates then truly opened on a blustery and rainy night on the south coast, with Youri Tielemans and James Maddison also getting on the score sheet for Leicester.

Southampton players look dejected after their 9-0 drubbing. Credit: PA

The result sees Brendan Rogers' side move into second place ahead of Manchester City and just five points behind league leaders Liverpool. Meanwhile Southampton have now dropped into the relegation zone on goal difference, with Newcastle climbing out without having to play. The result is the biggest ever away win for a Premier League team and equals Manchester United's 9-0 drubbing of Ipswich Town in 1995. Vardy's wife Rebekah celebrated the victory with a tweet which seemingly made reference to her social media spat with Coleen Rooney.

