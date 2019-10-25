New species of beetle named after climate activist Greta Thunberg

A tiny new species of beetle that was found more than 50 years ago has been named after environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg.

Scientists at the Natural History Museum in London have officially called the insect Nelloptodes gretae to honour the 16-year-old Swedish activist's "outstanding contribution" in raising global awareness of climate change.

The arthropod, which has no eyes or wings, is less than 1mm long and belongs to the Ptiliidae family - which is made up of some of the world's smallest beetles.

Dr Michael Darby, a scientific associate at the Natural History Museum, said: "I chose this name as I am immensely impressed with the work of this young campaigner and wanted to acknowledge her outstanding contribution in raising awareness of environmental issues."