NHS ‘inconsistent’ in how children are called for vaccinations – report

NHS England has pledged to ramp up its efforts to stem falling vaccination rates after a report criticised the “inconsistent” current system. A National Audit Office (NAO) study found NHS England missed the 95% uptake target for six out of seven pre-school jabs in 2018/19, following a general downward trend since 2012/13. Just 86.4% of children now receive the second dose of their measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) jab by age five – much lower than the 95% target needed for herd immunity, which keeps diseases at bay.

Meanwhile, the Hib/MenC booster at ages two and five has never exceeded 95% and continues to fall. The NAO found several possible reasons for dropping vaccination rates, including the timing and availability of GP appointments and parents needing childcare. It warned there has been “no consistent system” for calling or recalling children to have vaccines following a major reorganisation of the health service spearheaded by former Conservative health secretary Andrew Lansley. In response, NHS England said it would introduce new measures, including boosting the cash given to GPs for ensuring children have MMR, and working to create networks of GP surgeries which could mean more appointments in the evenings and on weekends. NHS England also said it would introduce a consistent way of reminding people to attend vaccinations, although the details have not yet been agreed with GPs.

More healthcare professionals will also be able to access training on vaccines and more work will be down to promote the safety of vaccines to parents. Professor Stephen Powis, NHS medical director said: “One of the most effective, cheap and essential tools for keeping us all safe is a simple, free jab – it can save the life of your child. “Looking at ways to expand access to appointments will make it even easier for parents to protect their children. “It is vital that everyone takes up this lifesaving opportunity and isn’t swayed by the dangerous marketing of false information by anti-vaxxers.” The NAO study criticised the current system as flawed.

