Trump cancels subscriptions to New York Times and Washington Post

President Donald Trump is making another move against his least favoured sections of the media, this time by deciding to cancel government subscriptions to The New York Times and The Washington Post.

The White House is preparing to instruct federal agencies not to renew their subscriptions to the two papers.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham has insisted the move is a cost-saving measure, saying “not renewing subscriptions across all federal agencies will be a significant cost saving for taxpayers — hundreds of thousands of dollars”.

However, Mr Trump, who is often critical of the two papers, said in a Fox News interview on Monday that “we don’t want” the Times in the White House anymore, and “we’re going to probably terminate that and The Washington Post”.

White House aides say the print editions of the newspaper are no longer coming into the White House, though online access continues.