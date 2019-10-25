- ITV Report
Two further arrests in connection with Essex lorry deaths
A man and a woman, both aged 38 and from Warrington, have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people in connection with the 39 bodies found in a lorry in Essex, police said.
The police have now detained three people in total, following the arrest of the lorry's driver, Mo Robinson.
The arrests come after the first 11 bodies of those who died in the lorry were removed.
A statement from Essex Police said: "We have carried out warrants in Cheshire as part of the investigation into 39 bodies being discovered in a lorry trailer in Grays . "As a result, a 38-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman from Warrington have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and on suspicion of 39 counts of manslaughter.
"A 25-year-old man, the driver of the lorry, remains in custody on suspicion of murder. A warrant of further detention was granted yesterday, Thursday 24 October, by local magistrates."
It is known the trailer arrived at Purfleet from Zeebrugge in Belgium at around 12.30am on Wednesday, and the front section to which it was attached, known as the tractor, came from Northern Ireland via Holyhead in North Wales on Sunday.
The lorry and trailer left the port at Purfleet shortly after 1.05am and officers were called around 30 minutes later after ambulance staff made the discovery.
ITV News has learned more about the journey the trailer took in the days before 39 Chinese nationals were found dead.
According to an ITV News source, the trailer - which was fitted with a GPS tracker - was leased from a company in County Monaghan and driven to Lurgan in Northern Ireland on the afternoon of October 15.
It was then driven to Dublin before crossing to Holyhead in Wales.
The trailer’s journey continued to various locations in England, eventually heading to London before crossing from Dover to Calais.
It was next understood to travel through northern France and Belgium before crossing back to England, and then crossing the channel again to France and Belgium.
It eventually made its way to Zeebrugge before making the crossing back to Purfleet on Tuesday night.
ITV News understands that at no time did the trailer travel to any countries on the continent other than France and Belgium and never headed further south than Lille.