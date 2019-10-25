Tyson Fury on WWE bout, Deontay Wilder and Christmas single with Robbie Williams

Tyson Fury has dismissed speculation his upcoming WWE bout puts a future heavyweight title fight with Deontay Wilder at risk. The Gypsy King fought Wilder last December in a thrilling but controversial boxing bout in Las Vegas which ended in a draw. The pair are scheduled to fight again for the WBC world heavyweight championship in February next year, but Fury's upcoming bout in the WWE has raised questions whether his rematch with Wilder will go ahead on time. Fury will fight against Braun Strowman next week in the WWE's Crown Jewel pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia.

The lineal heavyweight champion, wearing a custom-made suit featuring all the previous champions to hold the title, dismissed fears he could be injured. He said: "I can get injured at home so I'm not really too bothered about the injuries if something could go wrong." Fury added Wilder's upcoming bout with Luis Ortiz next month could put their rematch at risk - but if it doesn't go ahead as planned, it won't be Fury's fault.

Tyson Fury fought Deontay Wilder in December 2018. Credit: AP

Speaking about his fight against Strowman, he said: "I don't see myself as putting anything on the line. "There's none of my titles or reputation on the line." He added: "Wilder's fighting Luis Ortiz at the end of next month, so it's already in jeopardy already. "If it [the fight with Wilder] doesn't happen, it's nothing to do with me because he's lost his fight or whatever... because he's got to fight somebody else in between. "Nothing's a given in life."

'I would fight on the moon' The 31-year-old addressed criticism his WWE bout will take place in Saudi Arabia - a country which has been widely criticised for its human rights record. Fellow boxer Anthony Joshua has also come under fire from fans, with his rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr set to take place in Saudi in December. Fury said: "I am a prizefighter. I fight for cash. So if I've got to go to the moon to earn a living, I'll go there.

"It's what I do, it's how I pay my bills, entertaining and stuff. And I'm not a politician or anybody else, I'm just a sportsperson who is here to entertain his fans." Fury said: "The show is in Saudi Arabia. I'm there to entertain and have a good time, and that's what I'll do. Give them a good time, give them a bit of entertainment and go on about our business elsewhere."

Fury gunning for Christmas Number 1 with Robbie Williams The lineal heavyweight champion will be a busy man in the run-up to Christmas, as he also has a single with Robbie Williams due to be released in December. Fury revealed that Williams approached him after one of his recent fights in Las Vegas and asked him if he'd appear on his album. "We got talking backstage and he said 'you're a bit of a singer, how would you like to come on my album?' I said yeah, sure," Fury said.