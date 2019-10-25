UK Weather Forecast: Amber Warning issued as rain and wind bring risk of floods to parts of England and Wales.

This Evening and Tonight: Heavy rain and strong winds continue across Wales and Southwest England with a number of yellow and an amber warning in place overnight. Heavy rain will also spread across parts of the Midlands and northern England, while southeast England may stay dry. Cold and windy in northern areas of Britain. Showers may turn wintry over high ground in Scotland.

Saturday: Heavy rain clearing slowly southeastwards from England and Wales. Colder conditions with sunny spells following, but also scattered showers, these frequent in the northwest and wintry over the hills.